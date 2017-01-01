Home
Happy morning! We've got clear skies with a high of 104°F and a low of 86°F today.
Work out? Oh yeah, I work out all the time. If by "work out" you mean call "out" of "work." :)
Later Today
As of 8:30 AM PDT
Now
86˚
9 AM
89˚
10 AM
92˚
11 AM
95˚
12 PM
97˚
1 PM
99˚
2 PM
100˚
3 PM
102˚
4 PM
104˚
5 PM
104˚
6 PM
103˚
7 PM
102˚
Details
Wind
4.47 mph
Humidity
30%
Dew point
53˚f
Pressure
29.83 in
5 Day Forecast
Wed
104˚
81˚
Thu
106˚
81˚
Fri
108˚
84˚
Sat
109˚
88˚
Sun
108˚
86˚
Bad hair day?
FRIZZY
Think of this as volume brought to you by weather.
UV Index
extreme
Today
extreme
Tomorrow
extreme
Day After
Learn more about sun safety >
