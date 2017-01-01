San Jose, CA

63˚
Clear
Happy morning! We've got clear skies with a high of 87°F and a low of 59°F today.
Forecast GIF
Work out? Oh yeah, I work out all the time. If by "work out" you mean call "out" of "work." :)

Later Today

As of 8:44 AM PDT
Now
59˚
9 AM
63˚
10 AM
70˚
11 AM
75˚
12 PM
79˚
1 PM
82˚
2 PM
85˚
3 PM
87˚
4 PM
87˚
5 PM
86˚
6 PM
82˚
7 PM
77˚

Details

Wind
3.66 mph
Humidity
67%
Dew point
52˚f
Pressure
29.93 in

5 Day Forecast

Wed
87˚
56˚
Thu
85˚
56˚
Fri
85˚
56˚
Sat
88˚
57˚
Sun
88˚
57˚

Bad hair day?

FRIZZY
Think of this as volume brought to you by weather.

UV Index

extreme
Today
extreme
Tomorrow
extreme
Day After

Learn more about sun safety >

© 2017 Poncho Inc.