Palo Alto, CA

60˚
Clear
Happy morning! We've got clear skies with a high of 79°F and a low of 56°F today.
Forecast GIF
Work out? Oh yeah, I work out all the time. If by "work out" you mean call "out" of "work." :)

Later Today

As of 8:45 AM PDT
Now
56˚
9 AM
60˚
10 AM
65˚
11 AM
70˚
12 PM
73˚
1 PM
76˚
2 PM
78˚
3 PM
79˚
4 PM
79˚
5 PM
78˚
6 PM
75˚
7 PM
71˚

Details

Wind
4.09 mph
Humidity
77%
Dew point
53˚f
Pressure
29.94 in

5 Day Forecast

Wed
79˚
54˚
Thu
76˚
55˚
Fri
74˚
54˚
Sat
78˚
54˚
Sun
78˚
56˚

Bad hair day?

NO
Maybe you were born with it. Maybe it's just a super great hair day!

UV Index

extreme
Today
extreme
Tomorrow
very high
Day After

Learn more about sun safety >

© 2017 Poncho Inc.