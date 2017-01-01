Menlo Park, CA

Beach Hazards Statement
60˚
Clear
Happy morning! We've got clear skies with a high of 77°F and a low of 56°F today.
Forecast GIF
Work out? Oh yeah, I work out all the time. If by "work out" you mean call "out" of "work." :)

Later Today

As of 8:45 AM PDT
Now
56˚
9 AM
60˚
10 AM
64˚
11 AM
68˚
12 PM
72˚
1 PM
75˚
2 PM
76˚
3 PM
77˚
4 PM
77˚
5 PM
77˚
6 PM
74˚
7 PM
70˚

Details

Wind
3.84 mph
Humidity
78%
Dew point
53˚f
Pressure
29.94 in

5 Day Forecast

Wed
77˚
54˚
Thu
74˚
55˚
Fri
72˚
53˚
Sat
76˚
54˚
Sun
76˚
55˚

Bad hair day?

NO
Clear skies and hair under control.

UV Index

extreme
Today
very high
Tomorrow
very high
Day After

Learn more about sun safety

