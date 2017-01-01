San Francisco, CA

Beach Hazards Statement
56˚
Partly Cloudy
Happy morning! We've got clear skies with a high of 65°F and a low of 54°F today.
Forecast GIF
Work out? Oh yeah, I work out all the time. If by "work out" you mean call "out" of "work." :)

Later Today

As of 8:45 AM PDT
Now
54˚
9 AM
56˚
10 AM
58˚
11 AM
60˚
12 PM
62˚
1 PM
64˚
2 PM
65˚
3 PM
65˚
4 PM
65˚
5 PM
65˚
6 PM
63˚
7 PM
61˚

Details

Wind
5.63 mph
Humidity
90%
Dew point
53˚f
Pressure
29.94 in

5 Day Forecast

Wed
65˚
53˚
Thu
65˚
53˚
Fri
64˚
52˚
Sat
68˚
53˚
Sun
69˚
54˚

Bad hair day?

FRIZZY
It's really not that shocking that your hair can stand on end in this weather.

UV Index

very high
Today
very high
Tomorrow
very high
Day After

