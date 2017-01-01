Home
Los Angeles, CA
Special Weather Statement and High Surf Advisory
72˚
Partly Cloudy
Happy morning! We've got clear skies with a high of 81°F and a low of 70°F today.
Work out? Oh yeah, I work out all the time. If by "work out" you mean call "out" of "work." :)
Later Today
As of 8:45 AM PDT
Now
70˚
9 AM
72˚
10 AM
76˚
11 AM
79˚
12 PM
81˚
1 PM
81˚
2 PM
81˚
3 PM
81˚
4 PM
81˚
5 PM
80˚
6 PM
78˚
7 PM
75˚
Details
Wind
3.45 mph
Humidity
74%
Dew point
64˚f
Pressure
29.92 in
5 Day Forecast
Wed
81˚
68˚
Thu
82˚
68˚
Fri
84˚
69˚
Sat
88˚
71˚
Sun
88˚
73˚
Bad hair day?
NO
Clear skies and hair under control.
UV Index
extreme
Today
very high
Tomorrow
extreme
Day After
Learn more about sun safety >
