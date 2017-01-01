Home
Mexico City, Mexico
17˚
Mostly Cloudy
Today's forecast: overcast with a high of 22°C & a low of 16°C.
Work out? Oh yeah, I work out all the time. If by "work out" you mean call "out" of "work." :)
Later Today
As of 10:40 AM CDT
Now
16˚
11 AM
17˚
12 PM
19˚
1 PM
20˚
2 PM
21˚
3 PM
22˚
4 PM
22˚
5 PM
22˚
6 PM
21˚
7 PM
20˚
8 PM
18˚
9 PM
17˚
Details
Wind
8.63 kmh
Humidity
70%
Dew point
12˚c
Pressure
10.2 pa
5 Day Forecast
Wed
22˚
14˚
Thu
24˚
14˚
Fri
25˚
12˚
Sat
24˚
11˚
Sun
24˚
10˚
Bad hair day?
NO
Your mane's looking mighty fierce today.
UV Index
very high
Today
extreme
Tomorrow
extreme
Day After
Learn more about sun safety >
