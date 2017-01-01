Home
Lima District, Peru
19˚
Clear
Happy morning! We've got clear skies with a high of 21°C and a low of 18°C today.
Work out? Oh yeah, I work out all the time. If by "work out" you mean call "out" of "work." :)
Later Today
As of 10:45 AM -05
Now
18˚
11 AM
19˚
12 PM
20˚
1 PM
21˚
2 PM
21˚
3 PM
21˚
4 PM
21˚
5 PM
20˚
6 PM
19˚
7 PM
18˚
8 PM
17˚
9 PM
17˚
Details
Wind
13 kmh
Humidity
70%
Dew point
14˚c
Pressure
10.17 pa
5 Day Forecast
Wed
21˚
14˚
Thu
21˚
15˚
Fri
22˚
15˚
Sat
21˚
15˚
Sun
21˚
15˚
Bad hair day?
FRIZZY
In this weather, you don't need a perm. But then again, no one ever needs a perm.
UV Index
high
Today
high
Tomorrow
high
Day After
Learn more about sun safety >
