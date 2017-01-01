São Paulo, Brazil

25˚
Clear
Happy morning! We've got clear skies with a high of 24°C and a low of 18°C today.
Forecast GIF
Work out? Oh yeah, I work out all the time. If by "work out" you mean call "out" of "work." :)

Later Today

As of 12:48 PM -03
Now
24˚
1 PM
25˚
2 PM
24˚
3 PM
24˚
4 PM
23˚
5 PM
21˚
6 PM
19˚
7 PM
18˚
8 PM
17˚
9 PM
17˚
10 PM
16˚
11 PM
16˚

Details

Wind
11.25 kmh
Humidity
44%
Dew point
11˚c
Pressure
10.25 pa

5 Day Forecast

Wed
25˚
12˚
Thu
25˚
15˚
Fri
26˚
15˚
Sat
26˚
13˚
Sun
25˚
14˚

Bad hair day?

NO
Clear skies and hair under control.

UV Index

moderate
Today
moderate
Tomorrow
moderate
Day After
© 2017 Poncho Inc.