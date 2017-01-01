Home
Buenos Aires, Argentina
16˚
Light Rain
Today's forecast: overcast with a high of 19°C & a low of 16°C.
Work out? Oh yeah, I work out all the time. If by "work out" you mean call "out" of "work." :)
Later Today
As of 12:44 PM -03
Now
16˚
1 PM
16˚
2 PM
17˚
3 PM
17˚
4 PM
18˚
5 PM
18˚
6 PM
19˚
7 PM
19˚
8 PM
19˚
9 PM
19˚
10 PM
19˚
11 PM
18˚
Details
Wind
21.44 kmh
Humidity
92%
Dew point
15˚c
Pressure
10.18 pa
5 Day Forecast
Wed
19˚
12˚
Thu
22˚
16˚
Fri
15˚
13˚
Sat
18˚
12˚
Sun
11˚
7˚
Bad hair day?
FRIZZY
Plait it safe. Braids are best for humid weather.
UV Index
low
Today
low
Tomorrow
low
Day After
