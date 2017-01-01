Home
Santiago, Chile
13˚
Clear
Today's forecast: overcast with a high of 14°C & a low of 11°C.
Work out? Oh yeah, I work out all the time. If by "work out" you mean call "out" of "work." :)
Later Today
As of 11:45 AM -04
Now
12˚
12 PM
13˚
1 PM
14˚
2 PM
15˚
3 PM
15˚
4 PM
14˚
5 PM
14˚
6 PM
13˚
7 PM
11˚
8 PM
10˚
9 PM
10˚
10 PM
10˚
Details
Wind
4.97 kmh
Humidity
53%
Dew point
4˚c
Pressure
10.17 pa
5 Day Forecast
Wed
15˚
3˚
Thu
14˚
6˚
Fri
13˚
3˚
Sat
6˚
1˚
Sun
8˚
-2˚
Bad hair day?
NO
Maybe you were born with it. Maybe it's just a super great hair day!
UV Index
low
Today
low
Tomorrow
low
Day After
