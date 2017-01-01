SMS Use Policy

By entering your phone number for use pertaining to Poncho (“we”, “us” or “our”), you agree to receive text messages from us and agree to the associated Terms of Service . These messages will be used for important notifications, security confirmations, and other relevant notifications or promotions regarding your use. This is a recurring subscription.

Messaging and data rates may apply. U.S. carriers may send from short-code 387-30 . Other countries’ numbers may differ. To stop receiving messages, you may message STOP . For text message help, you may message HELP .