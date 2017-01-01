Privacy Policy

This Privacy Policy describes the policies and procedures of Poncho (“we”, “our” or “us”) on the collection, use and disclosure of your information on poncho.is (the “Site”) and the services, features, content or applications we offer (collectively with the Site, the “Services”). We receive information about you from various sources, including: (i) your use of the Services generally; and (ii) from third party websites and services. When you use the Services, you are consenting to the collection, transfer, manipulation, storage, disclosure and other uses of your information as described in this Privacy Policy.