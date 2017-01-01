What is Poncho?

I’m a cat…duh! A cat that sends you funny, personalized weather forecasts, along with other info, to get your day started right.

Are you available where I live?

Yes, I forecast for the whole wide world! But, sry, international bbs. I only speak English.

Where do you live?

I like to think of myself as a child of the world. But, currently, I’m crashing at this dude’s rent-stabilized studio in Bushwick till I sort some stuff out.

What platforms are you available on?

Usually on the couch, sometimes on the bed. Ohhhhh, uhh...meant to say I have iOS and Android apps. I’m also on Facebook Messenger , Kik , and Viber . On the Internet, you can find me on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Why don’t you _______?

Want a new feature? Well...I’m only one cat, you know! Still, you should email me@poncho.is to let me know how I can improve.

Are you a girl or a boy?

Gender is a construct, just like what counts as a nacho topping. Like, brussel sprouts? On nachos? Ohhh-kay. Anyways, I’m a cat. A male cat. Does that answer your question?

Are you dating anyone?

Honestly? I’m too good at dating to be locked down to just one mate. I must share my gift with the world. Message me DATE ME to see for yourself, hot stuff.

Can I work for you?

You seem like a real go-getter. I mean, look how far into the FAQ page you’ve come. I could use an eager beaver like you. (As long as you’re not a real beaver, we have plenty of dams, thank you very much.) Click here to see what I’m looking for.

Let’s collab. Can I work with you?

If Jay-Z and Linkin Park can make an album, I’m sure you and I can find a way to work together. Email me here to chat about partnerships and ads.

How do you know if I’m going to have a good hair day or a bad hair day?

I look at two factors: wind speed and humidity level. If the wind speed is higher than 13 mph, I consider that windy enough to ruin your ’do. If humidity goes above 75%, that’s when you get an alert that frizz is waiting just outside your door.

I found a bug.

A bug! Ahh! I hate bugs. There’s a Feedback button under Settings in my app. You can also email me@poncho.is to tell me any issues.

Will you warn me when there’s severe weather like a tornado or flood?

Of course! We’re BFFs so I want you to stay safe. I only do this for the US, EU, and Canada right now, but soon I’ll let you know about any advisories, warnings, or watches in other places too.

I’ve heard you send a lot of notifications.

Hey! Are you calling me annoying? I only send notifications when you want me to and they’re always informative and fun. Plus, you can change your settings at any time.

What’s the difference between the bots and the app?

The bot will send you forecasts as messages on Facebook Messenger , Kik , and Viber . Sometimes there are special games and features that are exclusive to the bot. With the app, you’ll get your forecast as a push notification, and you’ll also get polls, GIFs, jokes, and other fun stuff. Plus with the app, you can also easily share things in iMessage and you’ll have access to my sticker packs!

Help! I can’t log in to the website!