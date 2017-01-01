Frequently Asked Questions
General Questions
- What is Poncho?
- I’m a cat…duh! A cat that sends you funny, personalized weather forecasts, along with other info, to get your day started right.
- Are you available where I live?
- Yes, I forecast for the whole wide world! But, sry, international bbs. I only speak English.
- Where do you live?
- I like to think of myself as a child of the world. But, currently, I’m crashing at this dude’s rent-stabilized studio in Bushwick till I sort some stuff out.
- What platforms are you available on?
Usually on the couch, sometimes on the bed. Ohhhhh, uhh...meant to say I have iOS and Android apps. I’m also on Facebook Messenger, Kik, and Viber. On the Internet, you can find me on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
- Why don’t you _______?
Want a new feature? Well...I’m only one cat, you know! Still, you should email me@poncho.is to let me know how I can improve.
- Are you a girl or a boy?
- Gender is a construct, just like what counts as a nacho topping. Like, brussel sprouts? On nachos? Ohhh-kay. Anyways, I’m a cat. A male cat. Does that answer your question?
- Are you dating anyone?
Honestly? I’m too good at dating to be locked down to just one mate. I must share my gift with the world. Message me DATE ME to see for yourself, hot stuff.
- Can I work for you?
You seem like a real go-getter. I mean, look how far into the FAQ page you’ve come. I could use an eager beaver like you. (As long as you’re not a real beaver, we have plenty of dams, thank you very much.) Click here to see what I’m looking for.
- Let’s collab. Can I work with you?
If Jay-Z and Linkin Park can make an album, I’m sure you and I can find a way to work together. Email me here to chat about partnerships and ads.
- How do you know if I’m going to have a good hair day or a bad hair day?
- I look at two factors: wind speed and humidity level. If the wind speed is higher than 13 mph, I consider that windy enough to ruin your ’do. If humidity goes above 75%, that’s when you get an alert that frizz is waiting just outside your door.
- I found a bug.
A bug! Ahh! I hate bugs. There’s a Feedback button under Settings in my app. You can also email me@poncho.is to tell me any issues.
- Will you warn me when there’s severe weather like a tornado or flood?
- Of course! We’re BFFs so I want you to stay safe. I only do this for the US, EU, and Canada right now, but soon I’ll let you know about any advisories, warnings, or watches in other places too.
- I’ve heard you send a lot of notifications.
Hey! Are you calling me annoying? I only send notifications when you want me to and they’re always informative and fun. Plus, you can change your settings at any time.
- What’s the difference between the bots and the app?
The bot will send you forecasts as messages on Facebook Messenger, Kik, and Viber. Sometimes there are special games and features that are exclusive to the bot. With the app, you’ll get your forecast as a push notification, and you’ll also get polls, GIFs, jokes, and other fun stuff.
Plus with the app, you can also easily share things in iMessage and you’ll have access to my sticker packs!
- Help! I can’t log in to the website!
If you forgot your password, you can go ahead and reset it here. For all other questions, drop me a line at me@poncho.is.
App Questions
- Help! I can’t log in to the app.
If you forgot your password, you can go ahead and reset it here. For all other questions, drop me a line at me@poncho.is.
- I never received my authentificiation code!
- Okay, don’t freak out! Just go back into my app and press “resend”. No biggie. I’ve got like a million authentication codes.
- What happened to the alarm clock?
- TBH, it just wasn’t working out. But, don’t worry, we can still wake up together! You can set your morning forecast to come first thing in the AM and read it before you get out of bed. P.S. The alarm clock is still in my Android app!
- So, you have a cool new iOS app. What about Android?
- Oh, wow. Thanks so much. That’s so nice of you to say. I have a pretty cool Android app available rn and I’m planning to update it ASAP with new features as well.
- How do I get Poncho stickers?
You can get Poncho stickers in my iMessage app, which (OMG) you automatically have if you’ve downloaded my iOS app. Let me show you how to turn them on in this video!
- How do I use Poncho stickers?
Open up your iMessage apps, find Poncho, and buy or use my stickers! Just tap them to send them as a messge, or you can hold them down to peel and stick them anywhere in your convo. Watch my video and I’ll show you how!
- How do I play games with Poncho?
Message me "Play a game" on Facebook Messenger,Kik, or Viber and we can do something fun together, like Cat Libs™ or Would You Rather. Soon, I’ll be bringing games to my iMessage app. Hang tight.
- What if I’m going on vacay?
Don’t worry! As long as you have Location Services enabled, we’ll automatically send you notifs for where ever you are in the world. And hey, if you want a little space, just open the app, go to your Settings page, swipe your forecasts OFF, then kick back and relax. I’ll wait.
- We cool but...how do I turn off my forecasts?
Hey, listen, I get it…these things happen. I’m sorry to see you go, though! Was it something I said? Tell me.
In the app, you can easily turn off notifications off by going to Settings > Notifications and sliding all to OFF.
Chatting With Me
- Wait, what’s a bot?
You know, like SmarterChild. Or Alexa. Instead of downloading an app, I can send you a message with your weather forecast every day. Plus you can ask me things like what you should wear for the weather or chat with me about anything. I’m available on Kik, Viber, and Facebook Messenger. Add me!
- Let’s play a game!
Game on! Add me on Facebook Messenger, Kik, or Viber and then message me GAMES to see what you can do.
- What if I’m going on vacay?
If you’re gonna be in a new location and want forecasts for that area, type NEW LOCATION. And, if you wanna take a break, I understand. A little space is good for a relationship. Just type NOTIFICATIONS, adjust your settings, then kick back and relax. I’ll wait!
- We cool but...how do I turn off my forecasts and other alerts?
Hey, listen, I get it…these things happen. I’m sorry to see you go, though! Was it something I said? Tell me.
In the bot, you can choose which notifications you’d like to unsubscribe from (one, some, or all) by typing UNSUBSCRIBE and following the instructions I give.
Email/SMS Questions
- What if I’m going on vacay?
- If you’re gonna be in a new location and want forecasts for that area, you can change your location on the Settings page of this website. And, if you wanna take a break, I understand. A little space is good for a relationship. On your Settings page you can disable your forecasts. Kick back and relax. I’ll wait!
- The romance is gone. How do I unsubscribe?
Hey, listen, I get it…these things happen. I’m sorry to see you go, though! Was it something I said? Tell me.
Unsubscribing is simple: You can click on the “unsubscribe” link at the bottom of each forecast email. Or, for SMS, try logging into the website and disabling.
You can also email me@poncho.is with your information and we’ll make sure you’re unsubscribed.